Virginia announces $40 million in flood preparedness grants to help combat sea level rise, recurrent flooding

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced a third round of grants for the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund, offering $40 million in grants to help address the effects of flooding, sea level rise and extreme weather.

Communities across Virginia will be able to apply for the grant money until 4 p.m. on April 8, 2022.

The fund was established by the 2020 General Assembly session, and is financed by the sale of carbon emission allowances under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Former Gov. Ralph Northam joined the initiative in January 2021, but current Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced his intention for Virginia to leave the initiative through an executive order.

Grant money will assist coastal localities with the implementation of Virginia’s Coastal Resilience Master Plan and enable localities across Virginia to increase their capacity to develop flood mitigation and prevention projects.

The Community Flood Preparedness Fund continues to prioritize projects that are of community-scale, in concert with local, state and federal floodplain management standards, approved local resilience plans and the Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Plan.