Virginia Aquarium's new seal officially has a name after holding naming auction

Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 17:38:36-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A new seal at the Virginia Aquarium officially has a name!

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center held a naming auction for the new juvenile male harbor seal. The seal’s new name will be “Monty”.

The winning bidder has chosen to remain anonymous but says the bidder chose a name that paid tribute to the seal’s earlier days while in rehabilitation at the National Marine Life Center.

The seal has been rescued a total of three times. The aquariums say the name “Monty” was chosen as a connection to this young seal’s past while also providing him a new beginning as he enters the next phase of his life.

The naming auction helped raise $6,250 that will go towards the aquarium's animals and their rescue and rehabilitate animals efforts.

If you see a seal, sea turtle, dolphin or whale on a beach, call the Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response Team’s 24-hour hotline at (757) 385-7575.

According to the Marine Mammal Protection Act, you must remain at least 50 feet away from marine mammals, including seals resting on Virginia beaches.

