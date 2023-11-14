Virginia Attorney General asks to consider revoking foreign students visas if supporting terror groups

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined a coalition of 20 state attorneys general sending a letter to the secretaries of state and homeland security asking them to consider revoking foreign students' visas if they support foreign terrorist organizations.

"It would be like any other bureaucratic process," said Geoffrey Corn, an expert in National Security, and International law. "There would be an administrative decision. The student would be notified that they have X amount of time to pack up their affairs and depart the county."

This letter is asking for any foreign students suspected of endorsing or supporting terror groups, to have their visa revoked.

"The next piece of it is where the evidence of alleged support or involvement comes from," said Corn.

This all comes after numerous colleges have faced violent threats or hate crimes.

A Cornell University student has been charged with making violent antisemitic threats online and in Pennsylvania, the FBI got a tip of antisemitic emails. As well as a hit-and-run incident at Stanford university that left a Muslim student hospitalized.

Corn's message to students regarding how they should navigate the situation.

“What I would advise, even without the letter, is to be a little cautious of what you are advocating," said Corn.

Again this is only a request.

This would essentially need the President's approval before moving forward. We're working to gather more details from Jason Miyares.