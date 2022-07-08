VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for the public's help to clear its shelters as it faces an influx of animals.

According to the center, the shelter is currently housing over 300 animals, with over 200 of those animals available for adoption at this time.

Jessica Wilde with the center said the animals being housed are mostly surrenders, with many of those being "pandemic puppies." Wilde also said the housing crisis has played a role in the high number of animals at the shelter, as some people have had to move due to rising costs and are unable to take pets with them.

"VBACAC is not unique in that ALL shelters are facing this right now," the center said in a Facebook post. "What we need is for our community to pull together and adopt. If you have an open space in your home and in your heart, please adopt a pet... any pet."

Currently, adoptions at the center are $10 to aid in clearing the shelters.

The VBACAC also said that if you need to rehome a pet, you should try to do so on your own — the shelter has capacity limitations, and is currently at its maximum.

