Virginia Beach animal shelter looking to rehome more than 150 rabbits impounded from residence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is looking to find new homes for more than 150 rabbits that were impounded from a home in the city this week.

On Monday, Virginia Beach Animal Control responded to a complaint about an address Animal Control officers had responded to in the past to help the resident with her rabbits. They helped her reduce the number to a manageable number in November 2020, and the owner had made changes needed at that time to improve those conditions.

However, when Animal Control officers went inside her home Monday, they found conditions had worsened and the number of rabbits had increased to an overwhelming amount.

The owner released 156 rabbits to Animal Control at that time. The rabbits were then collected and taken to Animal Control at 341 S. Birdneck Road, where they were evaluated, sorted based on sex and age and cared for.

Rabbits have a very short pregnancy of 28-35 days, which is why veterinary staff at VBACAC are working hard to spay and neuter the rabbits before they are adopted.

If you are interested in adopting a rabbit, you can contact Shelter Supervisor Jessica Wilde via email at jwilde@vbgov.com.

If you are not in a position to adopt a rabbit but are interested in helping care for them while they are at Animal Control, you can donate items that could be used to help them:

Leafy green veggies

Rabbit toys

Ceramic crocks

Oxbow young rabbit food

Oxbow rabbit treat

Grass hay

These items can be taken to the shelter and dropped off or ordered and shipped directly to the shelter at 341 S. Birdneck Road, Virginia Beach, Va. 23451.