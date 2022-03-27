Virginia Beach Aquarium helps treat Richmond man after being bit by deadly pet snake

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Beach Aquarium helped treat a man that was bitten by one of the deadliest snakes in the world.

On Sunday, State Police were contacted by VCU Police Department needing an expedited delivery of antivenom treatment from the Virginia Beach Aquarium.

Overnight, a man was bit by his own pet snake, an African Pit Viper. That is one of the top ten deadliest snakes in the world.

VCU hospital treated the man with antivenom treatment from the National Zoo, but needed another dose in order to save the man's life.

A State Police Sergeant took possession of the anti-venom from an employee at the aquarium and rushed it to Richmond. The treatment was then provided to VCU emergency personnel in a short period of time.