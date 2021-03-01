Virginia Beach police arrest man in connection to double shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Jeffrey Nigel Carr, 26, of Moyock, NC, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony, and three counts of destruction of property.

On February 24, Virginia Beach officers responded to a report of a shooting that happened in the 700 block of Atterbury Court. Upon arrival, officers found 2 adult females suffering from gunshot wounds.

Carr is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail and the investigation is ongoing.