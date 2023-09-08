Watch Now
Virginia Beach asks residents what city council should focus on

WTKR News 3
Posted at 12:59 AM, Sep 08, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is asking residents what city council should focus on.

The council recently went on a retreat in August where they identified themes that will shape the focused action plan, according to a city press release. The action plan will outline where the city manager and staff will focus their efforts.

Before the action plan is finalized, the city council said they want community input.

Virginia Beach residents can fill out a survey to tell council members how much focus each theme should receive, according to a city press release. Residents can also share what success looks like for the areas they marked as a high priority.

The survey is available until Monday, September 18.

