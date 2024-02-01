Virginia Beach attorney Jake Denton announces run for U.S. House seat held by Jen Kiggans

Another Democratic candidate is running for the U.S. House of Representatives seat held by Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans.

On Wednesday afternoon, Virginia Beach attorney Jake Denton announced his campaign for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.

The district consists of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk and Franklin, along with Southampton, Isle of Wight, Northampton and Accomack Counties.

Denton is the second Democratic candidate looking to unseat first-term Kiggans, following Missy Cotter Smasal's joining the race in Sept. Kiggans launched her 2024 re-election campaign earlier this month in Virginia Beach.

On Wednesday, Denton detailed his work as a civil rights and constitutional law attorney, saying he practiced law with his father for a decade before opening his own law firm in 2022.

“I believe in finding common ground to solve big problems. We need a leader in the 2nd District who’s focused on building our economy, restoring reproductive rights, and protecting the rule of law,” Denton continued. “But extremists – Donald Trump and his followers – are threatening our Constitution and basic freedoms like the right to choose and the right to vote. Trump tried to overturn the last election and claims he’s above the law. Trump talks openly about turning our democracy into a dictatorship. Americans deserve better.”

Denton raised more than $100,000 since he began testing the waters for a House campaign in late December, according to a news release sent on Wednesday.

Primary elections for the U.S. House races in Virginia will take place June 18.