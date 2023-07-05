Virginia Beach bar continued to serve alcohol despite ABC license suspension: Court documents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - — West Beach Tavern sold alcohol on several occasions despite the restaurant having its ABC license suspended, court documents say.

Shani Yourman, the owner and operator of the restaurant, faces five misdemeanor charges.

She had been in jail since turning herself in on Friday night, but a judge ruled Wednesday she could be released from jail on bond.

Court records say the restaurant had multiple firearm violations that were brought to police.

The restaurant had its ABC license suspended and alcohol continued to be sold, the court documents say.

ABC told News 3 the suspension took effect on June 1.

Yourman defended the restaurant's practices last year during an interview with News 3 after four people were shot outside of the establishment.

"I would say I try my best to make sure we are safe and for the long run, what we've been having in the building - zero issues. Zero issues, whatsoever," she said in the interview last year.

In May in another incident, police say two people were shot at the restaurant.

A search warrant in the case says someone shot through the window of the restaurant and hit a man at the bar in the neck. He survived.

A second person walked into the hospital, but also survived.

Yourman's attorney, Mike Joynes, said following the May shooting, the restaurant's ABC license was suspended.

The restaurant had to meet certain requirements in order to gain it back, including adding in metal detectors.

Joynes says there was a disagreement between ABC and Virginia Beach Police with Yourman on whether the conditions were met, which led to the charges.

During the court hearing, Joynes said he had never seen someone serve so much jail time on a misdemeanor illegal alcohol sales charge.

As part of her $7,500 secured bond, Yourman has to surrender her passport. She's due back in court in August.