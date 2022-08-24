Over 500 jobs coming to Virginia Beach: Gov. Youngkin, Drone Up announces $7 mil expansion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says the Commonwealth is soaring to new heights through a partnership with the company Drone Up, which just announced 655 new jobs coming to Virginia.

Governor Youngkin announced on Wednesday that Drone Up will be expanding their headquarters on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach. The expansion has a price tag of $7 million and is predicted to create 510 new jobs.

This comes after drone up created an exclusive partnership with the major retail chain Walmart, with plans to create drone hubs at 3 different Walmart locations in Virginia. If all goes according to plan, Drone Up will service to 4 million U.S. households by the end of 2023.

"Drone Up is defining the future of unmanned systems in the 21st century, revolutionizing the industry and positioning Virginia as the leader in modern technological advancements," said Governor Youngkin.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer was in Richmond for the big announcement. He called Drone Up a innovative business and gave more insight into the economic package the company is receiving from the city.

"The Virginia Beach Development Authority is set to approve for them to receive an economic incentive package, EDIP, of $800k in grant funding based on meeting established milestones and growth," he explained.

The expansion of Drone Up will also impact Dinwiddie County near Richmond, creating a new training center for drone pilots out of Richard Bland College.

That project is a $20 million dollar investment and is said to create 145 jobs.