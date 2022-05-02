Virginia Beach brothers sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Two brothers from Virginia Beach were sentenced Tuesday for their role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Eric Von Bernewitz and Paul Von Bernewitz were arrested in 2021 by FBI agents after they got a tip in January identifying individuals that were allegedly inside the Capitol at the time of the incidents.

On Tuesday, the brothers were sentenced. Eric and Paul were charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Eric was sentenced to 24 months of probation, including 60 days of home confinement, $500 restitution, and a $1,000 fine.

Paul was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $500 restitution.

Prosecutors sought short jail sentences for the two brothers. They both pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Paul and Eric Von Bernewitz are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Washington. They each pleaded guilty in January to demonstrating inside the Capitol.

In court papers, prosecutors recommended a 45-day sentence for Paul and a 15-day sentence for Eric.

Both were briefly inside the Capitol, but prosecutors say Paul played a more direct role in confronting Capitol police.

Paul’s lawyer requested a 3-day sentence, while Eric’s lawyer requested no jail time.

Related: One year later: where Jan. 6 cases from Hampton Roads stand

