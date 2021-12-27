Virginia Beach business owner sentenced to 2 years probation for role in Capitol attack

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach fishing charter captain has been sentenced to probation for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Jacob G. Hiles, a Virginia Beach charter captain for Matador Sport Fishing, was sentenced to two years probation on December 6 for his role in the Capitol riot.

In September, Hiles pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings.

The FBI charged Hiles in January after he turned himself in. Court documents say multiple photos and videos were posted to a Facebook account in the name 'Jake Hiles' that showed the man later identified as Hiles participating in the unlawful riot.

The photos and videos include "selfies" with some including geo-tags identifying the location of the post as “Capitol Hill” or “United States Capitol,” court documents say. The photos and videos show a person, who the FBI identified as Hiles, wearing a 'F*** Antifa' sweatshirt on.