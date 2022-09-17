Virginia Beach businesses prep for NAS Oceana Air Show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— The popular Naval Air Station Oceana's air show is back this weekend!

We caught up with some businesses who are excited not only about the show but about the economic impact this show will bring.

It's no secret businesses are excited for the big bucks this air show will bring to town, but employees tell News 3 they are excited to see the Blue Angels fly the skies again.

This air show is the Navy's largest community outreach event in Hampton Roads and it has been held nearly every year since 1953.

"It's a sight to behold. You can feel the roar of the jet engines throughout your body," said Captain Bob Holmes, the Commanding Officer of NAS Oceana.

"It's finally back this year after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic, and some businesses in Virginia Beach are already gearing up for the heavy foot traffic the air show is bringing into town," he said.

"Events like this coming back brings back the normalcy, but it brings back the out-of-towners that are so important to the economy," said Jay Gates, Owner of Thin Brew Line.

Gates hopes his brewery will be a magnet not only for tourists but returning customers.

"We do look forward to making a little bit more than maybe we used to," said Gates.

The Blue Angels have not been back in Virginia Beach since 2018 so their return has many people waiting on the edge of their seats, and Gates is making sure he has enough beer for everyone.

"We started weeks in advance so we have that advantage. We got so much inventory we can't wait to give it out," said Gates.

And just a few doors down, there's Jessy's Tacos that's already seeing a busy start to the weekend.

"All the service members that have been coming in through the day, talking and sharing their experience whether they're security members or whomever. Being able to feed them and help them out it's been a lot of fun" said Colin Nelson, Manager at Jessy's Tacos.

In past years the air show typically attracts more than 250,000 spectators during the two-day show.

"We're not Busch Gardens but man, for a day it kind of feels like it," said Gates.

With nice weather ahead as the cherry on top, employees like Colin Nelson are hoping to get a break from the busy rush to catch the show.

"I'm hoping I can find a place to view it, where I can't just hear it. Really anything would be great," said Nelson.

Gates open to the public daily at 8 a.m. and flying starts at 10 a.m., and even better news it's free.

