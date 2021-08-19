Virginia Beach car crash turns fatal after man dies in hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A two-vehicle crashed turned fatal after one of the drivers succumbed to his injuries.

The crash took place on the 1800 block of S. Independence Boulevard at the intersection with Windsor Oaks Boulevard. Four people were involved in the accident. A driver and two passengers in a red sedan and a driver in a grey sedan.

Occupants of the red sedan were transported to a local hospital for injuries. The driver, 81-year-old Ramon Luis Santiago, died three and a half hours after being admitted into the hospital.

The driver of the grey sedan was uninjured and remained at the scene of the accident.

According to VBPD, a preliminary investigation indicated that the red sedan was traveling north on S. Independence Blvd. and attempted to make a left turn onto Windsor Oaks Blvd against oncoming traffic. A grey sedan that was traveling south on S. Independence then struck the red sedan on the passenger side.

The crash has been assigned to the Fatal Crash Team and still remains under investigation.

