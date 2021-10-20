Virginia Beach car wash transforms into 'Car-Nival of Evil' for the 3rd annual haunted car wash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A community Halloween favorite is back for its third year.

Grand Slam Car Wash is hosting the 3rd annual Haunted Car Wash, "Car-Nival of Evil."

The haunted car wash will take place October 22 to October 24 and next week on October 29 to October 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. The car wash is located at 5668 Indian River Road.

This event gives the people of Hampton Roads a safe and alternative event for the Halloween season. Drivers will experience a haunted car wash, met by ghosts, goblins and more keeping creepy company while their vehicles are scrubbed down.

Entry will be $20 per car and each customer will receive their Manager’s Special, a $20 wash.

The haunted event is still a car wash, so drivers never get out of their vehicle, making it COVID-19 safe.