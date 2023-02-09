Virginia Beach cat Ollie wants your vote!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Meet Ollie! He's an American Shorthair cat from Virginia Beach.

Ollie is currently competing in an online contest on KingPet.com, and he's performing very well.

King Pet

The cat contest is simple: the more votes, the higher the cat ranks. Right now, Ollie is in second place statewide and 41st place nationwide! The feat is very impressive, considering over 15,000 cats across the country entered the contest.

His owner, Alexandra, shared on the website that he is "a sweet 2.5 year old snuggler. He loves to hang out in the bathtub, murder toys, and dress up. Definitely a mama's boy!"

Voting ends tomorrow at 4 p.m., so if you think Ollie should be ranked higher, cast your vote while you can here.