Virginia Beach, Chesapeake Powerball winners generate money for public schools

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 16:25:16-04

VIRGINIA — The Powerball jackpot generated about $22.2 million in profit for Virginian K-12 education.

The jackpot run began in April and ended with the $1 billion drawing Wednesday night, according to Virginia Lottery News. By law, the profit from ticket sales must go kindergarten through twelfth grade public education.

Though the winning ticket was purchased in California, two $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, according to Virginia Lottery News. More than 96,000 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000.

The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24, and the Powerball number was 24.

Drawings for Powerball numbers happen at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, according to the Virginia Lottery News. There are more than 5,300 places retailers that sell Powerball tickets across the state.

In 2022, the Powerball raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, according to the Virginia Lottery News.

Saturday's jackpot is now worth $20 million.

