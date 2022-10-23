Watch Now
Virginia Beach church packs 25,000 meals for people around the world

Poster image (35).jpg
News 3
Member of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church pack thousands of meals on Oct. 23, 2022. These meals will be sent to areas of the world facing severe food insecurities.
Posted at 7:13 PM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 19:13:14-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach United Methodist Church on Sunday morning teamed up with Rise Against Hunger with the goal of packing 25,000 meals for people in need.

Church leaders said food is more important than ever, and they're hoping to make a lasting impact.

"It's not just a meal. You're giving someone a nutritious meal," said Mandi Cutchins, the director of missions. "So even if people have food, it's not necessarily the right food. It's just ingredients that are making sure that these families and kids are getting nourished."

Ingredients for the kits included items like soy and rice. They'll be sent to areas with severe food insecurities around the world

"It just shows what you can do with a group of people and the impacts you can make around the world," Cutchins said.

