Virginia Beach City Council approves plans for more funding for Dome Site project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Council has approved plans for additional funding for an entertainment venue at the former Dome Site.

The $325 million project will include an artificial surf park, an entertainment venue, housing and shopping. Called Atlantic Park, it would take up about 10 acres between 18th and 20th Streets.

The goal is to make the Oceanfront a year-round tourist destination.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, council members approved transferring about $9 million for the design and construction of the Dome Site.

At the end of 2019, the council voted 10-0 to approve the development agreement with Venture Realty Group.

This is a project that local superstar Pharrell Williams has championed. After the vote in 2019, the musician said this project could build off the momentum of the inaugural Something in the Water music festival, which he brought to the Oceanfront in April of that year.

The new entertainment site is scheduled to open in 2023.