Virginia Beach City Council cracking down on short-term rentals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In a 5-4 vote Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council is cracking down on short-term rentals.

This comes after neighbors complained to city council of loud noises and partying from homes allowing the rentals.

The proposal called for short-term rentals to only be allowed in three areas in the city: The North End, Oceanfront and Sandbridge. Sandbridge follows a different part of the law, allowing property owners more leeway in listing their properties.

In terms of the North End and Oceanfront, they would be put into so-called "overlay districts.” Property owners then could apply for a conditional use permit to operate their home as short-term rentals.

Council members met to discuss the hot-button issue last week, when they ultimately decided to table the motion until tonight's meeting.

Officials voted to postpone the ordinance that would also add regulations aimed at addressing safety concerns.