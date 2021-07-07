Virginia Beach leaders discuss short-term rentals during city council meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's been a hot-button issue within the Resort City for weeks, and Tuesday night, Virginia Beach leaders met to discuss and vote on updating the regulations for short-term rentals in the city.

Council members heard from folks on both sides speaking about this. This comes after complaints of partying and loud noises.

The latest proposal calls for them to only be allowed in three areas: The North End, the Oceanfront and Sandbridge. Sandbridge, however, follows a different part of the law allowing property owners more leeway in listing their properties.

In terms of the North End and the Oceanfront, they would be put into so-called "overlay districts,” meaning property owners then could apply for a conditional use permit to operate their home as short-term rentals.

Some people in the North End told News 3 they don't want the area put into a district where these types of rentals are allowed.

They would not be allowed in other parts of the city unless they're grandfathered in, but people living in different areas could petition the city to become an overlay district. For that to happen, 75% of folks in that area need to agree.

During hearings for individual short-term rental applications, people voiced their general support and opposition for short-term rentals in the city.

The ordinance would also add regulations aimed at addressing safety concerns.

The meeting is still going on as of 9 p.m., but we will update this story with the final vote once it comes in.