Virginia Beach City Council invites qualified residents to apply to fill vacant Kempsville district seat

Posted at 7:27 PM, Jul 18, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach City Council invites qualified residents to apply to fill the Kempsville District representative vacancy.

To qualify, candidates must reside in the Kempsville District and be a registered voter.

The citizen appointment by the council will hold office until the qualified voters fill the vacancy by special election and the person so elected has qualified to serve.

The vacancy is the result of the resignation of Jessica Abbott.

Completed applications must include a letter of interest, a resume or curriculum vitae (CV), and a statement of economic interests. Applications must be submitted by noon on August 2.

City Council will review applications in the closed session on August 3. Public interviews will be conducted during a special session on August 10.

Click here for information and forms.

