Watch
News

Actions

Virginia Beach City Council passes resolution in support of Ukraine

Lesner Bridge to be illuminated in colors of Ukrainian flag
Virginia Beach City Council Ukraine resolution (March 1).png
City of Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach City Council Ukraine resolution (March 1).png
Posted at 9:45 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 22:02:54-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach is standing in solidarity with Ukraine as the country is embroiled in war with Russia.

Members of the Virginia Beach City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night expressing its support for the European nation and its people during a time of crisis, calling Russia's invasion unwarranted and a violation of international peace.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Additionally, City Manager Patrick Duhaney directed the Lesner Bridge, a Virginia Beach landmark and the most prominent bridge in the city, to be illuminated in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, as a symbol of the city's support. The lighting of the bridge is often changed to reflect certain situations.

Related: Wells Fargo building in Downtown Norfolk stands with Ukraine by lighting up in colors of country's flag

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said they are "hoping and praying as a nation that this will be a very temporary thing and that the armed conflict comes to a resolve as quickly as possible."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories