Virginia Beach City Council passes resolution in support of Ukraine

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach is standing in solidarity with Ukraine as the country is embroiled in war with Russia.

Members of the Virginia Beach City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night expressing its support for the European nation and its people during a time of crisis, calling Russia's invasion unwarranted and a violation of international peace.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Additionally, City Manager Patrick Duhaney directed the Lesner Bridge, a Virginia Beach landmark and the most prominent bridge in the city, to be illuminated in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, as a symbol of the city's support. The lighting of the bridge is often changed to reflect certain situations.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said they are "hoping and praying as a nation that this will be a very temporary thing and that the armed conflict comes to a resolve as quickly as possible."