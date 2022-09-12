Virginia Beach City Council seeks residents' input on proposed changes to noise ordinance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach residents are invited to share their recommended changes to the proposed noise ordinance before the final document goes to the city council.

The Virginia Beach City Council invites residents to submit their recommended changes in a survey beginning Monday until 11:59 p.m., Friday, September 30.

They say general comments are appreciated, but the survey requests that participants provide suggested textual changes to the proposed amendments.

Survey participants can provide feedback in one of three ways:

Click here and download a Word copy of the proposed ordinance. Make your changes, then follow the instructions on the survey site to upload your suggested changes.

Click here and follow the instructions to complete the online survey, indicating the line number and your proposed change to the text.

For those who do not have access to a computer or are otherwise unable to complete the survey online, please call Nancy Bloom at 757-385-6279 and request a paper copy be mailed to you.

Once all responses have been collected and looked over, the City says they will schedule two facilitated listening sessions to review the submitted changes.

Participants who would like to be contacted with updates should provide their name and email address in the survey so information can be shared.

According to the City of Virginia Beach, the proposed changes to the noise ordinance would streamline enforcement with reduced reliance on specialized sound meter equipment. They say it would also establish a hybrid penalty structure, imposing civil penalties for some violations while preserving criminal penalties for repeat or severe violations.

The city says a key change in the proposed noise ordinance is the addition of a “plainly audible” standard, where certain sounds that are plainly audible inside an individual's home or beyond a specified distance from its source would constitute violations. A violation of the plainly audible standard would result in a civil violation punishable by a fine of $250 for a first offense. Excessive noise as determined by decibel readings will continue to be a violation under the proposed ordinance and may result in misdemeanor charges.

