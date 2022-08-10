Watch Now
Virginia Beach City Council selects Delceno Miles to fill Bayside District seat

City of Virginia Beach
Delceno Miles
Posted at 9:13 PM, Aug 09, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach City Council selected Delceno Miles to fill the vacant Bayside District seat left behind following the death of Councilman Louis R. Jones.

Miles will take her seat on city council starting Tuesday, August 16.

Miles is the president and CEO of The Miles Agency, a marketing and public relations firm she founded in 1989. Additionally, she is a former Virginia Beach School Board member and served as vice-chair for two years.

She was selected from an initial group of nine applicants, narrowed down to three by city council before appearing in front of the council for appeals and public comment.

According to a release from the City of Virginia Beach, she will serve on the council until voters select a permanent representative during the November 2022 elections.

