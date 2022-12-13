Virginia Beach City Council to vote on signs discouraging panhandling

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - City Council members are expected to vote Tuesday night on an ordinance to put up signs in the city discouraging people from giving money to panhandlers.

The signs would read, "Give to Many, Not Just One."

City Council member Sabrina Wooten has requested her colleagues approve the ordinance. "This ordinance won't fix everything, but it's a start," Wooten said during an October meeting.

TRENDING: Parents, community members pack Chesapeake school board meeting to discuss 'Satan Club'

Wooten said she continues to see panhandlers becoming more and more aggressive. "It's becoming a bit scary in some situations," she said.

Panhandling was illegal in the city until 2018 after courts ruled that it is a form of free speech.

The city does have an ordinance on the books that doesn't let people stand in medians or in a manner obstructing traffic.

Several other localities around Virginia have put up signs discouraging panhandling, including Norfolk.

Tuesday night's meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.