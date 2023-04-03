Virginia Beach city drinking water should start smelling better soon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Earlier this month, the City of Virginia Beach changed the way it treated its drinking water.

The city switched to all chlorine—it's one of the ways they make sure certain bacteria don't become resistant to the chemicals they use.

The downside is a strong chlorine smell.

The water is still safe to drink; it just smells bad.

Recently, a News 3 viewer went to Anchor Blanie Stewart's Facebook page, asking for an update. She said the water smells so bad right now.

She's not alone—News 3 has heard this from a lot of people.

Blaine called the city's utility department and found out Virginia Beach switched back to the old chemical treatment last Wednesday.

But it takes a few days, sometimes a week, for the chlorine smell to flush out.

You should notice an improvement any day now.