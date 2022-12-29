Virginia Beach college student wins $1 Million off $30 scratch ticket

Perla Gomez, a Virginia Beach woman, is the third and final top prize winner in the Virginia Lottery’s Commonwealth scratcher game.

The winning ticket bought at the 7-Eleven at 1765 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach.

Gomez, who is a college student, told Lottery officials that she was with her uncle and friend when she scratched the ticket, and none of them initially believed it was a winner.

She had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $640,205 before taxes. She chose the cash option.

Because this is the final top prize in Commonwealth (game #2089), the game is closed.

It is the Virginia Lottery’s policy to end scratcher games after the last top prize has been claimed. The chances of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,060,800. The chances of winning any prize in this game were 1 in 2.92.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Gomez lives in Virginia Beach, which received more than $37.3 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.