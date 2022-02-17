Virginia Beach Commissioner of Revenue warns of potential tax spike

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Commissioner of the Revenue Phil Kellam is warning that Virginia Beach residents could see a sizable increase in their personal property tax bills this year if the city council doesn't take action.

This week Kellam says he received an assessment report on vehicle values, showing values increased by over 40 percent. The higher someone's vehicle is worth, the more they have to pay in taxes.

Kellam believes the increase is due to COVID-related issues, causing the value of vehicles to skyrocket. Microchip shortages have led to delays in car manufacturers producing new cars, causing prices to increase.

"In my opinion, the current market is distorted and the values we are seeing are not reflective of an equal and healthy market between willing the buyer and seller," Kellam said in a statement.

He spoke in front of the city council on Tuesday and laid out three options: do nothing, lower the property tax rate for this year or set a ratio of the assessments to lower tax bills.

He is hoping city council members will provide him direction by mid-March.