Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office gets new employee to help victims, staff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Facility dog Zuhey is the latest addition to the Commonwealth's Attorney Office. The 5-year-old Labrador Retriever will comfort and support victims, witnesses and even staff in the office.

"It's important to keep in mind that a lot of the victims and witnesses that are coming to the courthouse every day are coming here to relive the worst moments in their life," said Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle.

Victims and witnesses of crime often experience some type of trauma and are often anxious meeting with prosecutors to prepare for trial.

Zuhey will assist them by helping with stress associated with dealing with courts.

"It's really been a game changer for I think our office, you can literally watch people interact with her and watch the stress sort of melt away," said Patrick Connolly, Deputy Attorney of the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney.

Zuhey has been assisting victims and witnesses at the office for two months. The service that Zuhey provides doesn't just extend to victims and witnesses, it also applies to the staff at the attorney's office.

Prosecutors and support staff see and hear about crimes and acts of violence every day. Zuhey helps them to effectively manage vicarious or secondary trauma associated with the nature of their jobs.

"We take her around and just for people to spend a few minutes with her just to sit down and pat her and take a few minutes of their day," said Connolly.

Zuhey comes from Service Dogs of Virginia, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

The organization raises and trains dogs to assist people with disabilities and by providing facility dogs for courthouses, counseling centers, schools and therapeutic settings.