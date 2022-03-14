Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse set to run for 2023 state Senate

Watch
Posted at 3:27 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 15:37:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Beach City Councilman Aaron Rouse has officially announced his run for state Senate.

He will run for the Virginia State Senate, District 22.

Rouse announced the news on his Facebook page with the following statement:

The election takes place in 2023.

Last year, Rouse said he was going to run for Vice Mayor of the city. The year before that he intended to run for Mayor of the city.

The former NFL player, who played for the Green Bay Packers and played college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, announced he was running for Virginia Beach City Council At-Large in 2018.

