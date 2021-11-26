Virginia Beach couple seeking justice after beloved dog is shot and killed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Pictures and videos of their beloved dog Titus are now cherished memories the Dillons hold close to their heart.

“He was such a good boy. He loved to play,” Susan Dillon said. “We just don’t understand who would be so cruel. He was such a sweet, kind dog. To kill such an innocent soul, who would be so cruel?”

Susan Dillon and her husband Mike are devastated after their three-year-old Giant Schnoodle was shot and killed last week.

The couple said Titus was in their backyard at the time in their gated Virginia Beach neighborhood.

“The vet said it was definitely deliberate and definitely at close range,” said Susan Dillon.

Police confirmed the shooter used a pellet gun. The bullet struck the dog in the neck puncturing its lung.

A trusted dog sitter rushed Titus to a nearby vet and called the Dillons at the airport with the tragic news.

“We told them do whatever you got to do to save our dog,” Mike Dillon said. “We don’t care how much it costs.”

Susan Dillon said the veterinarians tried to do everything they can to save Titus.

“As soon as we landed, that’s when she said he’s in such distress, we need to let him go,” she said holding back tears. “We said, ‘We understand, and we don’t want him to suffer anymore.”

Police are now actively investigating the case and looking for a suspect. They said there is currently no information about suspects.

The Dillons are offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.

“We just want the culprit caught,” said Susan Dillon. “We don’t want any other animal hurt.”

Between their four other dogs and cats, the Dillons have a full house that now feels a little empty without Titus.

As they begin to heal and wait for justice, they’re doing their best to fill that hole in their hearts by keeping Titus’ memory alive.

“He was such a sweet boy,” Susan Dillon said.

Mike Dillon agreed.

“He was my shadow,” he said. “He was glued to me and if I sat down, he jumped in my lap even though he was a 90-pound dog, that was okay with me.”

The Dillons are now installing surveillance cameras in their yard to add peace of mind.

