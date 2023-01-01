Watch Now
Virginia Beach crash sends 6 to hospital on New Year's Eve

City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit<br/><br/>
This crash on Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach on Dec. 31, 2022, sent six people to the hospital, according to a Facebook post from the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Posted at 8:11 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 20:11:48-05

Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Virginia Beach on New Year's Eve, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

A Facebook post from the department said it happened around 5:05 p.m. on Kempsville Road.

The post said six people were taken to the hospital, including two who had been trapped. There were no further details about the severity of their injuries.

An ambulance from the City of Chesapeake also responded to help take patients to the hospital.

There were no details about what may have caused the crash. The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating.

