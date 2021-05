VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Crews are responding to a fire at an apartment building Thursday morning.

The fire is in the 3100 block Hunters Chase Drive and was reported around 4:30 a.m. Fire officials said it is a two alarm fire.

The apartment complex in the area is Legends at the Beach.

In the past, in May of 2015 the same complex had a large fire and 16 units were destroyed.

There is no information on possible injuries or the cause of the fire reported Thursday as this is breaking news.