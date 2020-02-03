Virginia residents will vote in the Democratic Party Presidential Primary on March 3.

To be eligible to vote on March 3, residents must register to vote by February 10.

Residents may register at the Voter Registration and Elections Office, all public libraries, and at DMV locations.

Residents may also register online on the Department of Elections website.

Mailed voter registration applications should be postmarked on or before February 10.

Residents who choose to vote with an absentee ballot must submit applications via mail, email, fax, or online by 5 p.m., on February 25.

The absentee ballot must be received in the office by 7 p.m., on Election Day.

Residents submitting their absentee ballot in person must have cast their ballot by 5 p.m., on February 29.

In person absentee voting begins February 17.

For a list of all voting poll locations and more information,click here.

