Virginia Beach Department of Human Services temporarily closing to public due to COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services will temporarily suspend public access to facilities beginning Monday, January 10, due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the community.
No timeline has been given for the department's reopening.
According to a statement from the department, staff will continue to work on-site at various locations in addition to working remotely as appropriate to meet the service needs of Virginia Beach citizens by telehealth, by phone, or out in the community in low-exposure settings.
The department's 24/7 programs and emergency response services will continue to operate.
The following hotlines will remain staffed to answer phone calls Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Emergency Hotlines:
- Adult Protective Services (APS): to report suspected neglect or abuse of adults –757-385-3550 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 888-832-3858 available 24/7
- Child Protective Services (CPS): to report suspected neglect or abuse of children – 757-385-3400 or 800-552-7096 available 24/7
- Emergency Mental Health Services – 757-385-0888
- Adult Outpatient Mental Health Services (including Same Day Access) – 757-385-0511
- Child & Youth Mental Health Services (Including Same Day Access) – 757-385-0850
- Developmental Services – 757-385-0600
