Virginia Beach Deputy City Manager leaves position to pursue new opportunities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Deputy City Mayor Ron Williams is leaving his position after five years.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney has sent his best wishes to Williams as he moves on.

"Ron has been an invaluable resource to me as the new manager and his work has made Virginia Beach better. I am grateful for his service and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career," Duhaney said in a statement.

During his time DCM Ron Williams oversaw the departments of Agriculture, Planning & Community Development, Public Utilities and Public Works.

Williams also oversaw major initiatives including the Virginia Beach Sports Center, the Dome site redevelopment, the partnership with the SITW, and the COVID-19 beach opening plan.

City officials say he is leaving his position to pursue new opportunities.