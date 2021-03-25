Virginia Beach Emergency Services to undergo assessment for 2021 reaccreditation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Communications and Citizen Services will undergo a remote on-site assessment to receive 2021 reaccreditation.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will verify if the agency meets professional standards and complies with exemplary policy and procedures, administration and operations.

Agency employees and members of the community are encouraged to offer comments by calling 757-385-5883 on Monday, April 5, 2021, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Comments will have a limit of 10 minutes and must specifically address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

Comments will be received by the assessment team.

Copies of the CALEA standards are available for review at the Department of Emergency Communications & Citizen Services. To schedule a time to review the standards, please contact ECCS Accreditation Manager Jo-Anne Munroe at 757-385-3904 or jmunroe@vbgov.com .

Written comments can be submitted to the following address:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) 13575 Heathcoat Blvd., Ste 320 Gainesville, VA 20155-2215

