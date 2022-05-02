Virginia Beach families join together to unite for Ukraine

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Families in Virginia Beach are coming together to "Unite for Ukraine."

A charitable concert took place Sunday at Elevation 27, aiming to show Ukraine support.

It's been more than two months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Folks in Hampton Roads are showing their unwavering support.

One of the goals is coming together through music.

The event's organizer, who is originally from Russia, Anatoliy Stepanenko, wants to show Ukrainians that he stands with them. News 3 caught up with one Ukrainian who says she appreciates the event.

"All the gathering all together, here the people shout about everything that's going on with Ukraine and it's really cool cause they really do good and hard work, and it's hard to be here and support them," Dariya Milan, from Ukraine said.

"Right now it's a really hard time. People need the help and basically we decided as musicians our music can help somebody Were here to play for everyone because we're musicians, we're out of politics and stuff like that, but we're trying to help Ukrainians that need real help," Anatoliy Stepanenko said.

Anatoliy is from Russia but lives in Virginia Beach. He threw this event to show that he stands with Ukraine despite his country (Russia) being at war with them.

Funds from this event will go to help Ukrainians. It was $20 per ticket.