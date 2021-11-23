Virginia Beach father speaks out after son with autism is mistakenly arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man with autism was mistakenly arrested for shoplifting at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach on Saturday, November 20, according to the man's father.

The father, Kashif Eaton, said his son, Kashif Eaton Jr., went to the store around 7 a.m., and was gone for longer than usual.

“After about 40 minutes, it started to worry me because he wasn’t back yet and he wasn’t answering his phone,” Eaton said.

Eaton said he then received a call from police, saying his son was in custody for theft. Eaton rushed to the store, and by the time he got there, his son was already released from custody.

Eaton said the officers checked the surveillance footage and realized Eaton Jr. was not the suspect in question.

“I’m just not understanding how they make that mistake. I don’t get it,” Eaton said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department released a statement about the incident:

"Officers detained the individual, as they were conducting a criminal investigation. Officers determined very quickly that the person detained was not the suspect in question, and released him. Each investigation is different, and there are times when the use of handcuffs are necessary for safety reasons." Virginia Beach Police Department

Eaton said explaining the situation to his son has been difficult because his son is on the autism spectrum.

“He was very angry, very upset, and he didn’t understand what happened. He was telling me, ‘I didn’t do anything wrong, so why are they putting me in handcuffs?'" Eaton said.

The police department also addressed training in their statement, saying "100% of our officers have received training focused on autism through blocks of instruction in the academy as well as additional segments of our CIT and Project Lifesaver programs, which both have dedicated blocks of training related to autism."

Eaton said this is not the first time his son has been mistakenly arrested. According to Eaton, in 2019, Eaton Jr. was arrested while riding his bike in the early morning on the way to work. Eaton said his son was deemed suspicious and was placed in custody. He was later released without charges.

“They can think that it’s fine and it’s over, but he’s gonna think about that forever. Every time he sees a police [officer], it’s going to be the same thing now,” Eaton said.

News 3 is also interviewing the vice president of Autism Association Tidewater and will update this story with that conversation.

