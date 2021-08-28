Watch
Virginia Beach FEMA rescue group heads to Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ida

AP
This GOES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. (NOAA via AP)
Posted at 7:11 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 07:11:56-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - As Hurricane Ida heads towards the coast of Louisiana, a FEMA task force based in Virginia Beach is headed to help.

Virginia Beach officials posted that on Friday FEMA VA-TF 2 Urban Search and Rescue got orders to deploy to the Gulf Coast.

This is in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

40 members departed the Harry E. Diezel Virginia Beach Fire Training Center just before 10 p.m.

Forecasters say Ida made landfall in Cuba as a hurricane and could grow to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph when it nears the U.S. coast.

The New Orleans is calling for voluntary evacuations of the city but says it's too late to do a mandatory evacuation.

