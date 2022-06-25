Virginia Beach fire chief to retire after 35 years of service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Fire Chief David Hutcheson is set to retire at the end of the year, after 35 years in service.

Chief Hutcheson started as a volunteer with the Kempsville Fire Station #9 before joining the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD) in August 1988.

Throughout his career, Hutcheson climbed up the ladder in ranks, including 17 years in various fire station assignments, captain of fire administration, chief public information officer, district chief of the North Division and deputy chief of operations.

He was appointed interim fire chief on November 7, 2016, and later appointed the fifth fire chief on June 8, 2017.

According to Chief Hutcheson, he is most proud of the appointment of the first LGBTQ liaison officer for the department and the region, as well as the implementation of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee for the VBFD.

“As a respected fire official at the local, state, regional and federal level, Chief Hutcheson’s departure will undoubtedly leave some big shoes to fill,” stated City Manager Patrick Duhaney. “This organization and the Virginia Beach community has greatly benefited from his professionalism, dedication, and commitment to the continued growth and advancement of the Virginia Beach Fire Department.”

Over the next few months, City Manager Duhaney will work with Human Resources to recruit and fill this position.