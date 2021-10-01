Virginia Beach Fire Department asking residents to 'Light the Night' in honor of fallen firefighters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - This weekend, the Virginia Beach Fire Department is hoping you'll light the night in red.

Every October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters (NFF) Memorial weekend, which takes place Oct. 1-3; it's the official national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty (LODD) during the previous year.

As dusk turns to dark, landmarks, homes, fire service organizations and businesses across the country will “Light the Night” in red to honor fallen firefighters.

Our local fire department is asking residents and businesses to illuminate their homes and facilities by replacing their porch light with a red light bulb to show support of those who died in the line of duty, and to then share their photos on the VBFD Facebook page.

Local facilities/landmarks that will light up in red for “Light the Night” include:

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – 717 General Booth Blvd.

Virginia Beach Convention Center Tower – 1000 19 th St.

St. Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Building 30 – 2508 Princess Anne Rd.

Show your support by shining your red light this weekend.

For more information on Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, click here.