Virginia Beach Fire Department respond to late night apartment fire, 40 personnel on scene

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a reported multi-Family residential structure fire late Tuesday night.

Five Engines, two ladder trucks, one rescue, two Battalion Chief's, one District Chief, Safety Officer, one ambulance, one EMS Supervisor and VBPD were dispatched to 791 Huybert Place, Apartment 203 for a total of 40 personnel at the scene.

The first Engine arrived at 9:36 p.m. and reported fire showing from the back of the building of apartment 203. The engine crew attacked the fire with from an interior position while a second line was stretched to the rear of the first floor to control the exterior fire.

The fire was contained to two apartments on the second floor and brought under control at 10 p.m..

The apartments sustained moderate fire damage, with some smoke and water damage to two first floor apartments.

All searches were completed, and the occupants were accounted for.

There were no injuries to civilian or fire personnel.

Two families were displaced and received assistance from the property manager.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.