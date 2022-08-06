Virginia Beach Fire Department warns community of scam

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Fire Department is warning the community of a scam.

The department tweeted about the scam Saturday afternoon. According to officials, if you receive the following text message or something similar, do not click it or respond to it.

The text reads: "Virginia Beach Fire Department shirt $10 off ready to order now," with a link attached.

The fire department says it is being sent as if it is from other public safety agencies as well.