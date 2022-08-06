Watch Now
News

Actions

Virginia Beach Fire Department warns community of scam

Cell phone
Scripps National
Cell phone
Posted at 7:59 PM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 19:59:16-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Fire Department is warning the community of a scam.

The department tweeted about the scam Saturday afternoon. According to officials, if you receive the following text message or something similar, do not click it or respond to it.

The text reads: "Virginia Beach Fire Department shirt $10 off ready to order now," with a link attached.

The fire department says it is being sent as if it is from other public safety agencies as well.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

untitleddocument (13).png

Coast Live

Coast Comedy Live to begin airing on News 3 July 29