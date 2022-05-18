Watch
News

Actions

Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue: Don't dig deep holes at the beach this summer

Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Steve Helber/AP
Virginia Beach Oceanfront (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Posted at 1:17 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 13:17:17-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - There's nothing like playing in the sand, but digging deep holes at the beach can cause serious danger for you and others.

As we approach beach season, Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue says you don't want to dig holes in the sand. If a hole is too deep, it can collapse — and if you get trapped in the sand, it becomes nearly impossible to breathe.

To put just how heavy sand can be into perspective, if you put sand in just a small 12x12 box, it will weigh about 100 pounds.

And unsurprisingly, 100 pounds collapsing on you will likely kill you.

Over the weekend, one teenager died and another was injured after sand collapsed at a beach in Toms River, New Jersey while the pair were digging a large hole in the sand.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home