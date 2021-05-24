3 residents displaced after Virginia Beach duplex house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Firefighters are currently on the scene of a house fire.

Crews responded to the scene of a multi-family house fire in the 3900 block of Peyton Way located in the Cromwell Park At Salem community around 2:34 p.m.

According to a tweet from VBFD, all occupants were out of the home.

1 person was taken to a local hospital. Three residents are now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department thanks the community for bringing bottled water and snacks to aid crews.