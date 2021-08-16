Watch
News

Actions

Virginia Beach Firefighters respond to house fire

items.[0].image.alt
VBFD Photographer Ray Smith
Scene of fire
fd.jpg
vbf.jpg
fire.jpg
Posted at 12:19 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 12:19:36-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-family household around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the VBFD, the fire was on the 500 block of Hunts Pointe Drive and units reported smoke showing from the roof. Firefighters entered and found a fire in the attic. The fire was contained to the home and under control at 7:44 p.m.

There was no one home at the time of the fire and officials said no civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections