VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach crews responded to a fire Saturday evening.

Officials say the fire took place around 7:30 p.m., in the 2900 block of Holland Road.

Crews say when they arrived they found an abandoned house fully engulfed in flames. Officials tell News 3 no one was inside of the abandoned home.

Firefighters tell News 3 the fire is now under control and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.